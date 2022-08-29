Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Albright OKs Google's Transfer Bid For Data Sharing IP Suit

By Adam Lidgett (August 29, 2022, 7:18 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Alan Albright has shipped to California a lawsuit accusing Google of infringing a variety of patents on ways to make data sharing better, marking just the latest instance of the Texas federal judge sending cases against Google to the Golden State.

The judge on Monday granted Google's motion to transfer the case from Motion Offense LLC out of Texas and to the Northern District of California.

The judge said certain factors weighed in favor of transferring the case to California, including "the availability of compulsory process to secure the attendance of witnesses."

On top of that, Judge Albright...

