Realtor Antitrust Suit Partly Paused For 2nd Appeal

By Grace Dixon (August 29, 2022, 5:21 PM EDT) -- A Missouri federal judge paused some unnamed class members' claims in a realtor antitrust class action while broker franchisers appeal the court's second refusal to push those members into arbitration, despite home sellers' claims last week that the appeal is "frivolous." U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough granted HomeServices of America Inc., BHH Affiliates LLC and HSF Affiliates LLC's request to stay claims leveled by home sellers who signed arbitration agreements with their subsidiaries while the broker franchisers take their arbitration fight to the Eighth Circuit once again. "Whether those unnamed class members must arbitrate their claims is the issue on...

