'Dawson's Creek' Star Sues Sirius XM Over Canceled Podcast

By Gina Kim (August 29, 2022, 5:51 PM EDT) -- Actor James Van Der Beek sued Stitcher Media LLC and parent company Sirius XM Radio Inc. for breach of contract in California state court on Friday, saying they backed out of a completed deal guaranteeing him $700,000 to host a 40-episode podcast series about his life and career. In an 11-page complaint filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, the actor best known for his role as the titular character in the hit television show "Dawson's Creek" and in the movie "Varsity Blues" accused Stitcher and Sirius XM of walking back on a deal completed after months of negotiations and preproduction, when...

