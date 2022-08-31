CORRECTION: Irish Buyer Can Recoup Tax After Lehman Bros. Collapse

By Matt Thompson (August 31, 2022, 2:25 PM EDT) -- An Irish company that bought assets of Lehman Brothers after it collapsed is entitled to recoup tax from HM Revenue & Customs in relation to the breaking up of the bank's assets, the U.K.'s First-tier Tribunal held. An interest payment received by the Irish company, Burlington Loan Management, qualified for a tax exemption under the Anglo-Irish double-tax treaty for interest payments, the tribunal found in its ruling, dated Aug. 22, and the company therefore was entitled to an income tax refund. As part of the liquidation of Lehman Brothers, debt the bank owed to a third party that also went bankrupt...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS