Freight Carriers Notch Tentative Accords With 3 Rail Unions

By Beverly Banks (August 29, 2022, 7:56 PM EDT) -- Freight carriers and three unions affiliated with the International Association of Machinists Rail Division negotiated tentative agreements on Monday for more than 15,000 workers nearly two weeks after a Presidential Emergency Board released recommendations to help the parties avoid a nationwide strike. The National Carriers' Conference Committee, or NCCC, said in an announcement Monday that it had reached tentative agreements with the Transportation Communications Union/IAM, the Brotherhood of Railway Carmen and IAM District 19. The unions represent clerks, carmen and machinists at major Class I freight railroads, which have the highest annual revenue of freight carriers in the country. The following Class...

