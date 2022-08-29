9th Circ. Rules Ariz. Drug Convictions Trigger Deportations

By Katie Buehler (August 29, 2022, 8:50 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel on Monday ruled that Arizona's drug possession laws can support federal immigration removal orders despite banning a broader list of substances than the federal drug schedule because the Grand Canyon State requires juries to determine the specific drug type involved in each conviction. Arizona's drug and drug paraphernalia possession laws require prosecutors to prove as an element of the offense the type of drug involved, making them divisible by drug type and sufficient to support federal immigration removal orders, the three-judge panel held in a published opinion. The panel upheld removal orders against two men convicted of...

