Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Senior Living Home Workers' $9.5M Wage Deal Gets Initial OK

By Irene Spezzamonte (August 30, 2022, 2:12 PM EDT) -- A senior living facility operator will pay $9.5 million to about 1,000 caregivers who said they weren't paid for work performed off the clock and during meal breaks, after a California federal judge greenlighted the deal.

Senior U.S. District Judge John A. Mendez preliminarily approved on Monday the settlement between the caregivers and Frontier Management LLC, saying the multimillion-dollar deal falls "within the range of possible approval."

"The court finds that the settlement amount is fair and reasonable to the collective members when balanced against the probable outcome of further litigation relating to class certification, liability and damages issues, and potential...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!