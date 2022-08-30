Senior Living Home Workers' $9.5M Wage Deal Gets Initial OK

By Irene Spezzamonte (August 30, 2022, 2:12 PM EDT) -- A senior living facility operator will pay $9.5 million to about 1,000 caregivers who said they weren't paid for work performed off the clock and during meal breaks, after a California federal judge greenlighted the deal. Senior U.S. District Judge John A. Mendez preliminarily approved on Monday the settlement between the caregivers and Frontier Management LLC, saying the multimillion-dollar deal falls "within the range of possible approval." "The court finds that the settlement amount is fair and reasonable to the collective members when balanced against the probable outcome of further litigation relating to class certification, liability and damages issues, and potential...

