Split 9th Circ. Reverses PG&E Ch. 11 Interest Rate Rulings

By Rick Archer (August 30, 2022, 5:38 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has reversed two lower courts with a split decision finding that the trade creditors in California utility Pacific Gas and Electric's Chapter 11 case should have been granted a higher rate of post-bankruptcy interest on their claims. In an opinion issued Monday, the panel reversed the bankruptcy and district court rulings with a 2-1 decision that found that the Bankruptcy Code did not overrule a common-law principle that a party that filed for bankruptcy with more assets than liabilities can't force a creditor to accept a post-bankruptcy interest rate lower than one the parties agreed on before the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS