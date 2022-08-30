Peake Law Guides $323M Richmond Mixed-Use Project

By David Holtzman (August 30, 2022, 12:51 PM EDT) -- Peake Law Group worked with a developer as it broke ground last month on a $323 million residential, retail and office development on 105 acres near Richmond, Virginia, including a man-made lake and a pool with waves large enough to surf. The Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors approved a set of tax incentives on Aug. 24 for the Lake, as the project southwest of Richmond is called, including an 80 percent break on the tax increase for the commercial portion in the first 10 years of development. The incentive drops to 60 percent for the second 10 years. For two 300-unit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS