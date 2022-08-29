Iranian Diversity Visa Applicants Say They Were Skipped Over

By Bonnie Eslinger (August 29, 2022, 9:22 PM EDT) -- Two California chapters of a national Muslim civil liberties group and 159 Iranian diversity visa applicants have sued the Biden administration in federal court, claiming they have been "skipped over" and "unreasonably delayed" in the processing of their applications "for no explicable reason." The suit filed Friday in California federal court names U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and others and says the U.S. Embassy in Abu Dhabi is throwing up a roadblock to the processing of the plaintiffs' applications. Under America's diversity visa, or DV, program — also known as the green card lottery — the U.S. Department of...

