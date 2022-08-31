Insurer Says Security Co. Not Covered For Pot Shop Dust-Up

By Collin Krabbe (August 31, 2022, 7:33 PM EDT) -- A Virginia-based surplus lines insurer has asked a Seattle federal court to declare it has no duty to defend a Washington-based security firm over an alleged assault at a cannabis dispensary by one of the firm's contract employees. According to Kinsale Insurance Co.'s lawsuit filed Friday, the assault allegations stem from a December 2019 dispute with a customer at an Evergreen Market location in Renton, Washington. The customer, Zebelum Annu-El, allegedly had been arguing with a dispensary employee when a store security guard, a contracted employee of Oculus One LLC, allegedly threw him out the doors of Evergreen Market. This resulted...

