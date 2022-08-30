Pre-Permit Best Practices For Texas Solar Farm Proposals

By Larry Pechacek (August 30, 2022, 6:21 PM EDT) -- This article describes key factors to consider when entering the pre-permit phase to construct and operate a solar farm in Texas on an undeveloped property. At the outset, you must clearly identify for whom you are performing the permitting assessment. Primary parties will include the developer of the project and any lenders providing financial support for the project. The developer will typically require funding to construct and operate the project, and therefore, will often enter into a financing agreement with one or more lenders. A primary safeguard to the lenders under the financing agreement will be an obligation imposed on the...

