Jelly Belly Says CBD Entrepreneur Isn't Its Founder

By Jonathan Capriel (August 30, 2022, 2:02 PM EDT) -- The Jelly Belly Candy Co. wants a California federal court to declare that the man who came up with the titular sweet and its name in the '70s isn't the confectionery's founder, as it doesn't want to be associated with his "legally murky CBD and marijuana food" venture. It's true that David Klein imagined the name and paid the roughly 100-year-old sweets manufacturer to roll out the "gourmet jelly beans," but he did not establish the company, the business told the California Eastern District Court in its lawsuit. Yet he has repeatedly misled media outlets by referring to himself as the...

