PE Consortium Expects Approvals In £1.6B Euromoney Deal

By Najiyya Budaly (August 30, 2022, 1:53 PM BST) -- A private equity consortium said on Tuesday that it expects to win all the necessary regulatory and antitrust approval for its £1.6 billion ($1.9 billion) bid for financial publisher Euromoney. Astorg Asset Management Sarl and Epiris LLP said they had made filings to all regulators by Aug. 8 as they sought to push through their cash offer to buy Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC. Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP is advising Euromoney on the bid, which values the publisher and information company at £14.61 per share. The consortium said on Tuesday that it anticipates that "all regulatory and antitrust approvals will be received to...

