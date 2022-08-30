Flight Dispatcher Loses Employment Suit Against Swissport

By Silvia Martelli (August 30, 2022, 7:07 PM BST) -- A flight dispatcher has lost her unfair dismissal claim after a tribunal found that she left her job at the Birmingham Airport rather than being dismissed following her suspension for using her security pass to film a flight deporting some passengers to Jamaica. The Employment Tribunal in Birmingham ruled in a newly published decision that Sophia Carvalho was not unfairly dismissed by Swissport GB Ltd., a large provider of airport staff. Carvalho had instead left her job after the company in charge of the airport where she worked, Birmingham Airport Ltd., suspended her security pass for nine months. The flight dispatcher...

