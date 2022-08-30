Google Granted Atty Fees After Beating $90M RICO Suit

By Madison Arnold (August 30, 2022, 4:53 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has agreed with a magistrate judge's recommendation that Google be awarded more than $145,000 in attorney fees after successfully fending off a $90 million Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act lawsuit for allegedly blacklisting a website because its owners are conservative. U.S. District Judge Robin L. Rosenberg on Monday ordered plaintiff DJ Lincoln Enterprises Inc., which owns SeniorCare.com, to pay the recommended $145,455 to cover work done by Google attorneys. Judge Rosenberg also denied three separate objections by DJ Lincoln Enterprises to U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart's recommendations on attorney fees. In all, DJ Lincoln Enterprises owes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS