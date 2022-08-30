Minor Leaguers Say MLB Struck Out In Opposing Class Cert.

By David Steele (August 30, 2022, 6:53 PM EDT) -- Former minor league baseball players who filed an antitrust lawsuit against Major League Baseball have told a Puerto Rico federal court that the league presented so many poor arguments in its opposition to their request for class certification that they need more than the maximum of 10 pages to reply. MLB filed its memo of opposition in U.S. District Court in Puerto Rico last week, but on Monday, lead plaintiff Daniel Concepcion — on behalf of the two other lead plaintiffs and about 12,000 players asking for class certification — sent a 57-page reply intended to counter "numerous new and incorrect...

