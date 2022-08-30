DC Circ. Urged To Rethink Approval Of FCC's 5.9 GHz Plan

By Katie Buehler (August 30, 2022, 7:41 PM EDT) -- A nonprofit data network and two highway safety groups asked a D.C. Circuit panel Tuesday to reconsider its opinion upholding the Federal Communications Commission's decision to repurpose a 5.9 gigahertz spectrum band once reserved for roadway safety, alleging that the panel overlooked key issues in finding that the agency acted within its authority. In a petition for panel rehearing, the Amateur Radio Emergency Data Network and the highway safety groups argued that the three-judge panel's Aug. 12 opinion "misapprehended" their argument against the FCC's decision and overlooked the agency's conditional rulemaking authority, as well as a congressional mandate to the secretary...

