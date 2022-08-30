Instant Pot Maker Settles Child Scalding Defect Suit

By Parker Quinlan (August 30, 2022, 4:17 PM EDT) -- Instant Brands Inc., makers of the popular Instant Pot pressure cooker, settled a lawsuit on Monday that claimed a defective device badly burned a young child while her mother was attempting to open its lid. The proposed confidential settlement, filed with a federal court in Georgia, brings an end to the lawsuit between the family of the child and the pot maker over an allegedly defective lid design. Though no dollar amount is mentioned in the proposed deal, the child will receive a monthly payout upon reaching age 18, with a final lump sum payout when she turns 22 years old....

