Keurig Trade Secrets Claim Just 'Rhetoric,' SharkNinja Says

By Ivan Moreno (August 30, 2022, 3:00 PM EDT) -- SharkNinja and a newly hired executive say a trade secrets lawsuit by his former employer Keurig is "chock-full of broad conclusory rhetoric" and fails to show the employee left with proprietary information. SharkNinja Operating LLC and Jamal Wilson say Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.'s lawsuit does not identify any information entitled to trade secrets protection, nor does it include a single allegation that its kitchen appliance rival has obtained confidential material, according to separate, but similar filings Monday in Massachusetts federal court. "Keurig's shoot first, ask questions later approach has already needlessly wasted the time and attention of the court and SharkNinja,"...

