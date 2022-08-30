DC Tax Atty Seeks Exit From 'Captive' Insurance Swindle Suit

By Andrew Strickler (August 30, 2022, 2:59 PM EDT) -- A Washington, D.C., tax lawyer being sued over an alleged $19 million insurance swindle told a Maryland federal court Monday that a malpractice claim and all others in the suit were filed too late and must be thrown out. The defendant, Stuart H. Anolik, now of FisherBroyles LLP, also told the court that two of the claims brought by a Wyoming company — for fraud and negligent misrepresentation — lack "sufficient particularity" about Anolik's alleged statements and omissions about Reliant Group & Casualty Insurance ICC Ltd., which is based in the Caribbean nation of St. Lucia, and Anolik's connections to Reliant....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS