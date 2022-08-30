Contractor Tells 9th Circ. 'Day Laborer' Exclusion Is Void

By Ganesh Setty (August 30, 2022, 6:20 PM EDT) -- A construction contractor urged the Ninth Circuit to reverse a Nevada district court's decision allowing an insurer to avoid coverage of a wrongful death suit, arguing that a "day laborer" exclusion was inapplicable and otherwise violates public policy. D&T Design Contractors LLC and its manager, Zhiqiang Weng, said in their opening brief Monday that aside from the exclusion, which they argued would render coverage essentially illusory, it's an open factual question whether the deceased worker fell under the policy's definition of "employee." U.S. District Court Judge Richard F. Boulware II should not have granted summary judgment to Preferred Contractors Insurance Co....

