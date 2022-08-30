Realtors Want Early Win In Missouri Antitrust Suit

By Faith Williams (August 30, 2022, 6:10 PM EDT) -- The National Association of Realtors and several broker franchisors have asked a federal judge to grant them an early win in a class action suit by Missouri homeowners that claims the Realtors conspired to inflate their commissions. In the motion filed Monday in Missouri federal court, the NAR said it deserves summary judgment because the homeowners did not purchase services directly from it. As indirect purchasers, the homeowners have no standing because the alleged injuries were not caused by the NAR, the motion said. The Realtors also claimed their commission rules do not constitute restraint of trade because brokers split commissions...

