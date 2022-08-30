3rd Circ. OKs Judgment Against Chinese Co. In Glass IP Case

By P.J. D'Annunzio (August 30, 2022, 2:33 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Tuesday in a precedential ruling upheld a $26 million default judgment against a Chinese company accused of stealing trade secrets from PPG Industries, saying the company got what it deserved by failing to respond to the lawsuit in a timely manner. A three-judge panel admonished automotive glass-maker Jiangsu Tie Mao Glass Co. Ltd. for not showing up to PPG Industries' lawsuit over the alleged theft of its aircraft windshield intellectual property until "practically the end," meaning that Jiangsu admitted to all allegations against it by default. Invoking Woody Allen, U.S. Circuit Judge Kent A. Jordan wrote in...

