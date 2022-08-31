EverWatch Bid For Expedited Merger Docs Mostly Rejected

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (August 30, 2022, 4:11 PM EDT) -- A federal judge Tuesday largely dismissed a motion by Booz Allen and EverWatch seeking a court order that would require the U.S. Department of Justice to expedite its document production regarding the agency's challenge to the companies' proposed $440 million merger. Maryland federal judge Catherine C. Blake did, however, permit them to submit up to five "specific factual questions" that the government must answer by Sept. 2 as the parties prepare for a preliminary injunction hearing scheduled to begin Sept. 15. Judge Blake wrote that the companies' request was overly broad and, if fulfilled in its entirety, would violate the Fourth...

