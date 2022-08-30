DC Circ. Won't Sink Gulf Oil Leases Despite Flawed Review

By Keith Goldberg (August 30, 2022, 8:50 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday said the U.S. Department of the Interior needs to more closely examine oil spills and other safety risks from auctioning off swaths of the Gulf of Mexico for offshore drilling, but rejected environmentalists' calls to throw out the leases stemming from that auction. An appeals court panel said the DOI's Bureau of Ocean Energy Management wrongly brushed aside offshore drilling safety concerns in its 2017 environmental review, which was used to conduct a pair of oil and gas lease sales in 2018. But the panel rejected arguments from the Sierra Club, the Center for Biological Diversity...

