Ex-Head Of Arbitration At Shook Hardy Starts Own Firm

By Caroline Simson (September 1, 2022, 4:52 PM EDT) -- The former chair of Shook Hardy & Bacon LLP's global arbitration practice group has announced that he is striking out on his own, establishing a disputes firm in Miami where he will continue his advocacy and arbitrator work. Carlos F. Concepción's new firm, Concepción Disputes, opened for business Wednesday and will focus on international commercial arbitration, investor-state treaty disputes and cross-border litigation. He said he intends to take on "a good mix" of counsel and arbitrator work, although he doesn't have a specific percentage in mind. Concepción, a director of the Miami International Arbitration Society, told Law360 that he was inspired...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS