Paramount Wants To Shoot Down 'Top Gun: Maverick' IP Suit

By Jasmin Jackson (August 30, 2022, 5:25 PM EDT) -- Entertainment giant Paramount has urged a California federal judge to toss a copyright suit brought by the family of a writer for source material of the film "Top Gun," arguing that the movie's sequel is "vastly different" from the derivative work. Paramount Pictures Corp. argued in a motion to dismiss on Friday that the family of reporter Ehud Yonay — whose magazine article "Top Gun," about the Navy Fighter Weapons School, was used as source material for the 1986 blockbuster of the same name — can't claim that the sequel "Top Gun: Maverick" infringes the copyright on Yonay's story. According to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS