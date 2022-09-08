White Collar Defense Issues For Government Proffer Sessions

By Elena Quattrone (September 8, 2022, 4:24 PM EDT) -- Stephen Bannon, the former adviser to President Donald Trump, was convicted in July after a brief deliberation by jury on misdemeanor contempt charges in violation of Title 2 of the U.S. Code, Section 192, for failing to comply with a subpoena from the U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol.[1] The subpoena, issued to Bannon's former lawyer, Robert Costello, on Sept. 23, 2021, requested that Bannon produce 17 categories of records and testify about actions leading up the attack. Bannon resisted the subpoena, arguing that requested information was protected from disclosure...

