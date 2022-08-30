Utility Pole Costs, Disputes Hurt Broadband Effort, FCC Told

By Christopher Cole (August 30, 2022, 6:47 PM EDT) -- A legal think tank told the Federal Communications Commission that despite the $65 billion Congress set aside for broadband projects in this year's Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, deployment obstacles remain because of the high costs of upgrading utility poles. The International Center for Law and Economics said in comments to the FCC on Aug. 26 that even as the government pours a huge amount into high-speed connectivity, "this attention and funding could be wasted [due] to roadblocks that stand in the way of deployment and threaten to reduce the efficacy of federal investment." The research group said other factors in...

