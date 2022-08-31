Hall Booth Adds 2 Attys To New White Plains Office In NY

By Andrea Keckley (August 31, 2022, 2:24 PM EDT) -- Hall Booth Smith PC has brought on two attorneys, including a former Manhattan assistant district attorney, with experience handling medical malpractice and general liability matters for the firm's newly opened office in White Plains, New York. Louis Valvo has been hired as a partner and Jannah Eichenbaum as an associate, the firm announced on Tuesday. Hall Booth's White Plains office opened in June, initially led by partners Nicole Callahan, Todd Gilbert and Anthony Venditto. Today, the office is staffed by six attorneys, including Valvo and Eichenbaum. "We're very excited to open up this White Plains office," Valvo told Law360 Pulse on Wednesday. "We believe...

