Ports And Vessel Owners, Prep For New Calif. Emissions Regs

By Robert Smith and Christina Elles (August 31, 2022, 5:59 PM EDT) -- The California Air Resources Board has approved a resolution to amend its regulation on commercial harbor craft, or CHC — such as ferries, barges and sportfishing vessels — to reduce emissions and associated health risks at California's ports. The amended CHC regulation applies new emissions reduction requirements to a broad range of vessel types, including tank barges, pilot vessels, workboats, research vessels, towing vessels, commercial passenger fishing vessels and commercial fishing vessels. These new regulations may require owners of existing vessels to replace or retrofit engines over time, purchase new zero-emission capable hybrid vessels, use alternative fuels, or implement some combination...

