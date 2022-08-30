Anderson Kill Corporate Atty Jumps To Greenspoon Marder

By Emma Cueto (August 30, 2022, 4:10 PM EDT) -- Greenspoon Marder LLP announced Tuesday it has added a corporate and business partner from Anderson Kill PC who focuses on cannabis and blockchain companies, among other industries. In the announcement, the firm touted Howard Mulligan's experience with a wide range of corporate and business matters, including mergers and acquisitions, structured finance, commercial real estate, capital markets, business restructuring and fund formation. "Howard's multifaceted practice further solidifies our distinguished corporate team, and his experience in the cannabis, cryptocurrency, and blockchain space complements existing areas of the firm," Gerald Greenspoon, co-managing director at Greenspoon Marder, said in a statement. Co-managing director Michael Marder...

