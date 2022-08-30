Sunoco Asks Justices To Stall $155M Payout To Well Owners

By Jimmy Hoover (August 30, 2022, 5:34 PM EDT) -- Sunoco has filed an emergency request with the U.S. Supreme Court to put brakes on attempts to pay out a $155 million judgment to oil well owners over late royalty payments, claiming the Tenth Circuit has put it in an "impossible position" by disregarding basic jurisdictional rules. Sunoco Inc.'s Monday request said it is "turning to this court for extraordinary relief" after having already filed a petition for writ of certiorari in the case. The gas giant said the lower courts have refused to delay execution of the judgment while the petition is pending, so Sunoco has now filed an emergency...

