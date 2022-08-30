DC Circ. Backs 'Pro Tanto' Rule For Shared FCA Damages

By Daniel Wilson (August 30, 2022, 7:58 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit ruled Tuesday that the potential damages Honeywell faced in a False Claims Act suit over allegedly faulty body armor sold to the government could be fully offset against other defendants' settlements, rejecting a "proportionate share" approach. Honeywell International Inc. can claim a "pro tanto," or dollar-for-dollar, reduction in the potential damages it owes to the government to account for settlements already made by other defendants, a three-judge panel ruled, rejecting a district court decision that found the company could be on the hook for a "proportionate share" of common damages. "The pro tanto rule best fits with the...

