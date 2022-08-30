Judge Trims Black NC Justice Dept. Atty's Race Bias Suit

By Hayley Fowler (August 30, 2022, 3:49 PM EDT) -- A federal judge has pared back a Black attorney's discrimination suit against the North Carolina Department of Justice and several officials, finding "perceived slights" against the longtime litigator don't amount to an adverse employment action. U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle on Monday said career attorney Sonya Calloway-Durham failed to connect her claims of retaliation to a promotion she didn't get or otherwise show the alleged snub was motivated by her race or gender. In doing so, Judge Boyle granted the defendants' partial motion to dismiss, leaving only a few remaining claims for discrimination against the state agency and two of...

