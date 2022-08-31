Texas Appellate Court Tosses Divorce Malpractice Case

By Lynn LaRowe (August 31, 2022, 3:59 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court has agreed that a Houston man who sued his divorce lawyer for malpractice should have provided expert testimony to support claims that his ex-wife had received an outsized share of their marital estate. The First Court of Appeals on Tuesday affirmed a Harris County district judge's decision to toss the case against Houston lawyer Adenrele Oladapo-Jimoh at summary judgment because her former client, Baldomero Ortiz, never designated experts to testify about whether her legal work was subpar. "Strategic decisions made during litigation are generally beyond the understanding of lay jurors," the court ruled in an opinion penned...

