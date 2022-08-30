Trump Urges DC Circ. To Halt Tax Release To House Panel

By Theresa Schliep (August 30, 2022, 5:13 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit shouldn't order the immediate release of former President Donald Trump's tax returns to a House committee, he told the appeals court, arguing he's entitled to further review of its decision permitting the disclosure of the filings. The appeals court should fully pause the case while Trump pursues a challenge in the U.S. Supreme Court over the D.C. Circuit's decision that he couldn't halt the release of the filings to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee, he said in a filing Monday. While releasing his returns would amount to an irreversible "clear-cut harm" for the former president, the worst...

