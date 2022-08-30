Korean Steel Co. Assails Commerce For Subsidy Flip

By Jennifer Doherty (August 30, 2022, 5:18 PM EDT) -- A Korean steel producer is pressing the U.S. Court of International Trade to order a remand of a 2019 review of its anti-subsidy duties, arguing that the U.S. Department of Commerce arbitrarily changed its view on the company's restructuring. KG Dongbu Steel Co. Ltd. saw its countervailing duty rate reach a new high of 10.51% in January following the fourth administrative review of the anti-subsidy duties on certain corrosion-resistant steel products. In the latest probe, Commerce unjustly reversed its stance on debt-equity swaps Dongbu underwent between 2015 and 2018, the company said in a brief accompanying its motion for judgment on...

