BakerHostetler Adds Patent Pros From Dentons In Dallas, NY

By Lynn LaRowe (August 30, 2022, 3:14 PM EDT) -- BakerHostetler is continuing the rapid expansion of its intellectual property group with the addition of two experienced patent lawyers in Dallas and New York who joined from Dentons, the firm announced Tuesday. Duane Carver and Kyle Morse, who will be based in Dallas and New York, respectively, join the more than 20 new attorneys who have come on board BakerHostetler's national IP practice in March and June. The two new hires, who join the firm as counsel, will also help bulk out its electrical, mechanical and computer science prosecution team, the firm said. "Duane and Kyle have enviable practices and sought-after patent...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS