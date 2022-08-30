Firefighter Fund Can't Challenge Houston Pension Reform

By Patrick Hoff (August 30, 2022, 6:36 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court tossed a suit Tuesday challenging a state law that reformed Houston's pensions for city employees, ruling that the Houston Firefighters' Relief and Retirement Fund doesn't have the exclusive ability to adopt the actuarial assumptions that govern city contributions. In a 36-page opinion, a three-judge panel of the First Court of Appeals said a lower court erred when it granted the fund's motion for summary judgment in 2020, ruling that the city had immunity from the suit because it did not include a facially valid claim. The fund filed suit against Houston and the state of Texas in...

