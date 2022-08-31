Broadcasters, Performers Debate Radio Royalty Caps

By Christopher Cole (August 31, 2022, 8:06 PM EDT) -- Debate is ramping up in Congress over whether local radio stations should pay royalties to the performers of music that stations air. While current federal law requires that radio broadcasters pay royalties only to a song's writer and publisher, two lawmakers from key music industry states are sponsoring legislation that would require that royalties also be paid to the performers and the labels that create the recordings stations actually play. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., sponsors of the Ask Musicians For Music Act, or AM-FM Act, contend that radio services should have to pay recording artists and...

