GOP Reps Press Archives For Info On Trump Docs Probe

By James Arkin (August 31, 2022, 7:38 PM EDT) -- Republican members of the House oversight committee are pressing the acting head of the National Archives and Records Administration for records related to the investigation and seizure of documents that were held at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate. Twenty GOP lawmakers who are members of the Committee on Oversight and Reform signed the letter sent on Tuesday to Debra Steidel Wall, the acting archivist of the United States, pressing for documents and information related to what the lawmakers called "the events leading up to, and the National Archives' (NARA) involvement in" the FBI search of Mar-A-Lago that took place earlier...

