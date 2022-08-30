Bankruptcy Dispute Kept Malpractice And IP Claims Alive

By Andrew Karpan (August 30, 2022, 9:16 PM EDT) -- Appeals court judges in Dallas ruled that bankruptcy proceedings started by a failed search engine startup prevented the clock from ticking on legal malpractice claims against a firm formerly known as Travis & Calhoun PC, breathing new life into allegations that a lawyer at the firm used his representation of the startup a decade ago to swipe intellectual property. The Monday ruling from the Texas Court of Appeals for the Fifth District of Texas kept alive legal malpractice allegations tied to litigation that kicked off in 2006 between a company called White Nile Software and one of its founders, Steven Thrasher,...

