5th Circ. Won't Rehear Legal Malpractice Coverage Dispute

By Josh Liberatore (August 30, 2022, 6:44 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit refused Tuesday to revive an insurer's malpractice claims against a New Orleans law firm, sticking to its original ruling that the firm and its attorneys may have committed missteps, but none that caused the insurer to suffer a loss. An appellate panel issued a one-page order denying United Specialty Insurance Co.'s petition for rehearing of the court's recent finding that Melchiode Marks King LLC isn't liable for malpractice in its representation of the insurer in a motor vehicle accident case. The Fifth Circuit refused to revive an insurer's malpractice claims against a New Orleans law firm. (iStock.com/Rex_Wholster) Earlier this...

