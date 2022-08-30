Crocs Wins TM Suit Over Counterfeit Plastic Clogs

By Jasmin Jackson (August 30, 2022, 8:15 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has granted footwear maker Crocs' bid for a default judgment in its trademark suit against a retailer over look-alike plastic clogs, handing the shoemaker a five-figure damages award on Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Katharine Hayden's opinion granted Crocs Inc. a default win and permanent injunction against retailer Star Bay Group Inc., which the footwear maker accused of selling counterfeit versions of Crocs' signature plastic clogs. According to the filing, Star Bay must cough up $60,000 for infringing two of Crocs' registered trademarks on its flagship clog design and a common law trademark on the "vamp," or...

