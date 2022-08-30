Trade Group Says DOL's Nondisplacement Rule Is Rootless

By Irene Spezzamonte (August 30, 2022, 8:27 PM EDT) -- A federal contractor trade group announced it submitted a comment to a proposed U.S. Department of Labor rule requiring federal service contractors to give first right of refusal to incumbent employees, saying the rule is unsupported by data. The Professional Services Council said Monday that it submitted comments Aug. 15 to withdraw or rework the proposed "nondisplacement" rule, saying the rule and its underlying executive order don't include any data supporting how potential benefits balance the costs contractors and contracting agencies would face if the rule is implemented. "Absent any data to support the government's belief that requiring successor contractors to...

