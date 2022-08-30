3 SPAC Mergers Unveiled Despite Harsh Market Conditions

By Tom Zanki (August 30, 2022, 5:57 PM EDT) -- Businesses spanning the renewable energy, semiconductor, life insurance and asset management industries unveiled plans Tuesday to go public through three mergers with special-purpose acquisition companies, hoping to overcome tough market conditions under guidance from at least six law firms. Abacus Life, a buyer of life-insurance policies and an asset manager focusing on specialty insurance products, plans to go public by merging with East Resources Acquisition Corp. The merger assumes an enterprise value of $618 million for Abacus, assuming no redemptions by the public stockholders of the East Resources SPAC. The parties plan to close the acquisition in this year's fourth quarter,...

