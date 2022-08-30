Monkees Member Micky Dolenz Sues FBI For Hoover-Era Files

By Ivan Moreno (August 30, 2022, 8:57 PM EDT) -- The only living member of the 1960s group The Monkees sued the U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday to compel the FBI to fulfill a records request for any documents the agency created or possesses about the band and its members, hinting that the material may be used in a book or documentary. George Michael Dolenz Jr., better known as Micky Dolenz, said in the lawsuit in D.C. federal court that he has waited more than two months for the FBI to produce the records and has exhausted all administrative remedies for his Freedom of Information Act request. He said the...

