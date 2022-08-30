Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Monkees Member Micky Dolenz Sues FBI For Hoover-Era Files

By Ivan Moreno (August 30, 2022, 8:57 PM EDT) -- The only living member of the 1960s group The Monkees sued the U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday to compel the FBI to fulfill a records request for any documents the agency created or possesses about the band and its members, hinting that the material may be used in a book or documentary.

George Michael Dolenz Jr., better known as Micky Dolenz, said in the lawsuit in D.C. federal court that he has waited more than two months for the FBI to produce the records and has exhausted all administrative remedies for his Freedom of Information Act request. He said the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!