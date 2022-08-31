Calif. Judge Imposes New Rules For Migrant Youth Placement

By Rae Ann Varona (August 31, 2022, 5:57 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Refugee Resettlement must notify young detained migrants and their counsel when it decides against releasing them to their parents or relatives and provide reasons for withholding release, a California federal judge has ordered. U.S. District Judge Dolly M. Gee's Tuesday order, which remains in effect until a final judgment is entered, further requires ORR to inform the minor migrants and their counsel that they have the right to inspect the evidence the ORR's decision was based on. The young migrants had accused ORR of prolonging the detention of immigrant children on...

